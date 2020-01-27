Person hit and killed by vehicle in Kanawha County

A person was hit and killed Monday night by a vehicle in the Clendenin area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 9 p.m. on Elk River Road North at the intersection of Arbuckle Lane. The roadway is closed in that area.

According to Metro 911, Elk River Road North in that area will be shut down "for an extended period of time."

Investigators say the victim is a male.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

