According to Gallia County dispatchers a person has been struck by a vehicle on Rt. 35 near the Ohio and West Virginia state line.

According to West Virginia 511, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

No word on the person's condition.

All of the westbound lanes of Rt. 35 are shut down. Dispatchers are asking drivers to avoid that area.

