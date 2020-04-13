Person rescued from high water in southeastern Ky.

A person who needed rescued from high water was able to hold onto a tree until crews could get them to safety.

It happened Monday night in Floyd County.

According to a post on the Floyd County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, the person hung onto the tree for nearly an hour as crews from the Martin Fire Department worked the rescue.

The exact location along the river is unknown at this time. Neither is the condition of the person who was caught in the high water.

At one point Monday night, there was a flood advisory in effect for portions of Floyd County.

