Huntington shooting sends man to the hospital

A man was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the 600 block of 30th Street in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell said.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Cornwell said multiple people were inside a home where the shooting happened. He said investigators are working to determine their possible involvement in the incident.

A motive is unknown at this time.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Our crew at the scene says the entire block was cordoned off with crime tape and at least five HPD units were on scene.

