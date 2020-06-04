Man stabbed in Charleston, no one in custody

One victim is being reported at a stabbing in Charleston.

According to a dispatcher with Metro, a man was stabbed at 7:37 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Frame Street.

The dispatcher said no one is in custody.

Police are interviewing people about a possible suspect and for a time used police dogs to try and track a suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The extent of the injury isn't yet being released, but the victim is being treated at a hospital.

