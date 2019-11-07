Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Charleston

Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting on the city's West Side.

Dispatchers say the victim was shot in the arm. WSAZ's crew at the scene says the victim could be seen walking outside the home and getting onto a gurney. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue.

This is the same block where a stray bullet hit a home earlier Thursday at about 4 a.m.

It is unclear at this point if the two incidents are related.

Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary told WSAZ the school was put on lockdown around 7:30am, but it was lifted 45 minutes later.

A police officer has been stationed at the school as a precaution.

