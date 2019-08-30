Person trapped in pickup underneath trailer freed, taken to hospital

UPDATE 8/30/19 @ 6:00 a.m..

The person who was trapped in a pickup truck that crashed into a parked semi trailer is now being treated at the hospital.

Firefighters had to cut the person out of the vehicle.

The person's name and condition aren't yet being released, although first responders on scene told WSAZ the injuries are serious.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/30/19

First responders are on the scene of a crash on 1st Avenue near 24th Street.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m. Friday.

According to Huntington Police, a pickup truck has gone underneath the trailer of a semi.

The trailer is detached from the semi and parked on 1st Avenue.

Firefighters are working to get a person out of the pickup.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.