One person is receiving treatment after a fire broke out at an apartment in Huntington.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of 4th Ave., near Marshall University's campus.

A state fire marshal told WSAZ that the fire was in an apartment above a business.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

The fire marshal said the person was being treated by EMS.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.