Person wanted after mailboxes and road signs destroyed

A person is wanted after destroying street signs and mailboxes.

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies say that at least 10 people have mailboxes that are in pieces. They referred to it as a malicious act – certainly no accident.

Investigators say the incidents happened during the weekend between Friday night and Saturday morning. They say the roadways hit were Jericho and Greer roads in Point Pleasant.

Rebekah Bush, a neighbor, said she found her mailbox in pieces, adding it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“I picked this up,” she said. “The first time it was together, like completely together, like somebody just picked it up -- and it's like in pieces,” Bush said.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Ferrell said, “It got multiple mailboxes, backed into some road signs, knocked two road signs over and then actually spun around and ran over a third road sign. And all the tire marks at the different locations at the intersection of Route 2 and Jericho Road, the tire marks had all matched up with the pictures I had taken.”

Ferrell also says after posting their message on Facebook, he received a tip that the vehicle may be a red Dodge truck. He says they do not have names or suspect information at this time.

You're asked to notify the Mason County Sheriff's Department if your mailbox was damaged during the weekend.

