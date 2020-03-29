Persons of interest wanted in connection to deaths of two children

A man and woman have been named persons of interest in the deaths of two children in southern West Virginia.

WSAZ's affiliate, WVVA, is reporting West Virginia State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, and other agencies are searching for the two related to an incident that occurred in the Ballard area Saturday.

Chief Deputy James Hylton with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department says authorities are continuing to search the Ballard and Lindside area for two persons of interest involved in the incident.

Monroe County 911 Center has confirmed the persons of interest are connected to the deaths of two children.

Keven M. Anderson is a 40-year-old male, 5'9", 140 lbs., Hazel eyes, with Brown hair. He is from the Ballard area of Monroe County.

Helen I. Rattamasribounreuang is a 30-year-old female, 5'7", 200 lbs., Brown eyes, Brown hair. She is also from the Balard area of Monroe County.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals, contact the West Virginia State Police- Union Detachment 304-772-5100, Monroe County 911 Center 304-772-3911, or their local 911 center.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police, West Virginia Fire Marshall's Office, and other agencies are also actively working this incident.