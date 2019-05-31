Pet python escapes from vehicle in Morgantown

Authorities and the City of Morgantown confirmed Friday morning that a pet snake, a python, escaped its confines early Friday morning on Earl L. Core Road.

Morgantown Police and an exotic animal expert are searching for the animal, which escaped a vehicle it was confined in overnight.

The animal is believed to have escaped in the area of Sheetz on Earl L. Core Road in the Sabraton area.

The City of Morgantown is recommending anyone in the area keep small pets and children indoors until the snake has been recaptured.