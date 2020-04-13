Pet store owner says grooming, boarding are essential services; Beshear says otherwise

A pet store owner in Kentucky says he is confused by what he says are mixed messages by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

On March 25, Beshear signed an executive order closing all non-essential businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For animals, the order allows vet services, animal shelters, and any place else that provides necessities of life for animals.

On Sunday, WSAZ reached out to the governor to clarify what are essential, and what is not.

"We shouldn't have obedience training right now," Beshear said. "You know what, we're home a lot right now, watch the videos and you can become a trainer yourself one day. No doggy day cares, can't do it ... and no boarding of your pets. You shouldn't be traveling anywhere so there's no boarding."

Scott Templeton says his store in Boyd County, Tin Woof Inn, provides necessities of life in several ways, including the daycare service. He says that helps people who are working, treating patients, work at grocery stores, or are being treated for the virus.

"I'd like him to think about who is using our services for boarding and for daycare," Templeton said. "It's the frontline people who are fighting this terrible, terrible virus."

Despite Beshear saying "no" to boarding or daycares, the March 25 order does list kennels as a necessity to life.

Templeton says he was sent a notice from the Boyd County Health Department on April 8 that was ordering his Ashland location to cease operation of non-boarded pet grooming services, training classes, and doggy daycare.

Templeton tells WSAZ he responded with a two-page letter that argued his stance, including boarding, but also grooming.

The letter claims lack of grooming causes matting, which can cause pain to an animal from ear infections because of hair in their ears, long nails making it difficult to walk, among other health concerns.

WSAZ did ask Templeton about Tin Woof Inn's website, which says training is going on as scheduled and grooming is operating normally.

"To be honest with people, we simply have not had the time to update our website as fast as things are moving," Templeton answered. "We've tried to stay up to date on our Facebook page, and most of our clients look at our Facebook pages for up to date information."

WSAZ reached out again Monday to Beshear for a response to Templeton's concerns, but we have not heard back yet.