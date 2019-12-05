Proposal seeks to rename Charleston's Court Street

A proposal to rename Court Street, in the city of Charleston, to Martin Luther King Jr. Way was approved by the Charleston Municipal Planning Commission Wednesday afternoon.

Charleston Councilwoman and Planning Commission member Deanna McKinney, tells WSAZ that the proposal now goes on to the city of Charleston Streets and Traffic Committee.

If it is approved there, it will go before the entire city council for a vote.

The application for the street's name change was submitted to the city of Charleston Planning Department in November.

