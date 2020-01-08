Petition to make being a 'Bengals/Browns fan' a condition for medical marijuana

Petitioners are again asking the State Medical Board of Ohio to consider adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients.

The conditions suggested in the second round of petitions the board received also include a football-related ailment: being a fan of the woeful Cincinnati Bengals or the Cleveland Browns.

Don't expect that proposal to make it very far as a board committee reviews the petitions next month.

Board members consider information from medical experts and scientific evidence before deciding whether to add a condition to the list.