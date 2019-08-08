Pharmacy's DEA registration suspended for allegedly ignoring red flags of drug abuse

A pharmacy in Oak Hill, West Virginia has had its DEA registration suspended after federal investigators say it posed an "imminent danger to the public health or safety."

An order for the suspension was issued to Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart's office says this comes after improper dispensing from at least December 2016 to March 2019.

They say, during that time, the pharmacy filled about 2,000 prescriptions for a "widely-abused" schedule III narcotic, Subutex, in the face of "obvious red flags" of drug abuse and diversion.

Federal prosecutors say more than half of the prescriptions came from an out-of-state clinic located about 200 miles from the pharmacy. Customers drove long distances, some more than 600 miles, to get those prescriptions filled. About 96 percent of those prescriptions were paid for in cash. Patients also traveled long distances for even partial refills.

The DEA executed a search warrant at the pharmacy on November 28, 2018. Following that search warrant, investigators say the pharmacy curtailed filling out-of-state Subutex prescriptions. However, since that time, pharmacists resumed filling prescriptions, despite the red flags, through at least March 2019.

Investigators say the suspension of Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy’s registration means the pharmacy cannot fill prescriptions for any schedule II to V narcotics. They can fill prescriptions for any non-controlled substances.

The pharmacy was closed Thursday afternoon. It is unclear at this time if it will remain closed for the duration of the suspension.

The pharmacy will have an opportunity to show the DEA why its registration should not be revoked. That will happen at an undetermined location on Oct. 15, 2019. The pharmacy also has 30 days to file a written request for a hearing or file a waiver. If the pharmacy fails to file that request or waiver, the pharmacy will have waived its right to a hearing and a final order may be issued.

