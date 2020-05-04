Phased reopening for urgent care center

Cabell Huntington Hospital's Family Urgent Care Center announced a phased reopening plan Monday.

Doors will open at the urgent care center located at 2 Stonecrest Drive in Huntington beginning Monday, May 11.

The new hours and dates are as follows:

May 11 through May 24: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

May 25 through June 21: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

June 22: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week

The Hurricane Express Care, located in Fruth Pharmacy at 3109 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane will reopen with regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, all patients and visitors are asked to wear face masks, which can include cloth masks, when entering the CHH Urgent Care or Express Care.

If you are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, sore throat, have been in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or a person in quarantine, health officials are asking that you visit the drive through testing area located at the front of Cabell Huntington Hospital.

