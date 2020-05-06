Phased reopening of urgent care centers could be delayed

Mountain Health Network says a phased reopening plan for two urgent care centers could now be delayed.

Cabell Huntington Hospital's Urgent Care Center on Stonecrest Drive in Huntington and Hurricane Express Care located in Fruth Pharmacy on Teays Valley Road were slated to reopen on Monday, May 11, but a spokesperson says that now may not be the case.

No other information has been released.

We will update this story as soon as we get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.