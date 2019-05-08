Phone calls, secret language part of 2-plus year jail investigation into contraband

Several people could face life behind bars for bringing drugs and contraband into prison.

These phones are used for inmate visitation at the Greenup County Detention Center.

It's the payoff of more than two years of work at the Greenup County Detention Center.

Investigators have listened to countless hours and more than 3,600 phone calls.

"It's been a long two years," said Jailer Mike Worthington.

It’s not just been phone calls. But investigators have set up video surveillance both in and out of jail. There’s also been a learning curve to learn code words.

"We're learning a second language because what they call a ball is not a ball," Worthington said.

It’s all aimed to keep contraband, almost exclusively drugs, out of the jail.

Worthington said with 160 inmates, almost all addicts, it's an impossible task but one worth doing. He said whether the charge is missing child support or even murder, the root cause for 90 percent of inmates being in jail is drugs.

"There are guys (guards) working eight or 12-hour shifts, trying to figure it out and they (inmates) are back there thinking 24 hours a day how to get it in."

The ingenuity from inmates, leading to only postcards being allowed and only those pre-stamped, because drugs were being put underneath the stamp or being mixed with children’s paintings.

It all started in 2017 when investigators realized inmates with seemingly no connections were calling the same phone number.

All conversations are recorded at the jail.

It's led to seven recent indictments for engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate. The penalty is 10 to 20 years in prison. Those with a long felony record face up to life behind bars.

"You're never going to stop it, but that will put a kink in it for awhile," Worthington said.

One major tool is the body scanner, much like an X-ray machine.

Worthington said everyone there gets scanned every time they come in.

WSAZ's Dan Klein gave it a try for himself. The scanner was even able to detect a latex glove and a mint in a plastic wrapper.

"It's just as good as the people using it,” Worthington said.

Headds the reason behind all this is not to hand out more punishment but to prevent an overdose at the jail.

There were none last year. There’s been only one death, and it was about eight years ago.

"No matter what the cost is, what's the man's life worth? What's a woman's life worth?," Worthington said.

This investigation isn't over.

That's why Worthington isn't sharing more specifics about code names or even the names of the people under indictment. There are seven people facing charges, so far, with six already in jail.

But there's more out there.

"It could be five, it could be 20,” Worthington said.

We also talked to the West Virginia Department of Corrections.

A spokesman tells us several changes to improve security were made recently including a special coding system for mail, only giving photocopies of non-legal mail to inmates and only accepting books shipped directly from retailers.

There are also 10 facilities statewide with body scanners.