Phone scammer posing as Cabell County deputy

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office has received "numerous" complaints about a scammer pretending to be a deputy on the phone in order to steal money.

The caller claims to be a deputy sheriff named Sgt. Barry Lewis or Deputy Lewis -- a real investigator with the department.

"Sgt. Barry Lewis is the evening shift road patrol supervisor and does not make telemarketing calls," deputies said.

The scammer tells the potential victim there is a warrant for his/her arrest. The "deputy" then instructs the person to get a prepaid debit card "to initiate payment for the warrant," or risk being arrested.

It gets even sketchier when the scammer tells the person to drive to the Ona Field Office to pay for the warrant. "The suspect caller also advises the citizen to keep the suspect on their cell phone while they drive to the Ona Field Office. The suspect caller tells the citizen that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty as well," a lieutenant with the sheriff's office stated.

The sheriff's office wants to remind people that deputies will never make a phone call like this.

If you really do have a ticket or a state warrant, the Cabell County Magistrate's Office handles those. If you have an indictment or circuit court jury duty issues, the Cabell County Circuit Court will handled those.

We reported on a similar scam in 2016.