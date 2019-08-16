Pickup truck among items taken during southeast Ohio burglary

A pickup truck and several other items were taken Friday morning during a burglary in Minford, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened early in the morning along Kinker Road while the homeowner was asleep.

Also taken were two air conditioners, a large fan, air compressor, push mower, guns and various tools. Deputies say the stolen pickup is a 2004 white Ford F-150 model that was clearly marked as an Allen’s Auction vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.

