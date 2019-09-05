UPDATE | Elderly man crashes truck into Ceredo post office

UPDATE 9/5/19 @ 1:11 p.m.

An elderly man crashed his pickup truck into a post office in Wayne County Thursday morning.

Police tell WSAZ the man was parked in a handicapped parking space in front of the Ceredo post office. He meant to put his vehicle in park, but stepped on the gas instead of the brake.

The man plowed through the wall just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Luckily, nobody was inside the building at the time because the post office was closed for lunch.

Investigators say the driver is shaken up, but expected to be OK.

According to police, the post office will be closed until it is clean and safe enough for people to reach their PO boxes.

The postmaster says they will do everything they can to make sure this accident doesn't disrupt mail service. They hope to have the lobby open Friday, but it depends on what structural engineers say.

Kenova Police also sent an officer to help.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/5/19

A pickup truck crashed into a post office in Wayne County Thursday morning.

Police and EMS responded to the post office in Ceredo just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Kenova Police also sent an officer to help.

There is no word yet on injuries. A tow truck is at the post office to help clear the accident.

The Ceredo Police Department is asking people to avoid the area. Investigators tell WSAZ the post office will be closed until it is clean and safe enough for people to reach their PO boxes.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.