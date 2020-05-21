Picnic with the Pops postponed

Picnic with the Pops has been postponed.

The Huntington Symphony Orchestra made the announcement Thursday with the safety of the professional musicians, patrons and everyone connected in mind.

Officials say the concerts in June and July have been postponed, but the August date could still be possible if the current health environment improves.

Picnic with the Pops concert series has grown to be the largest attended family-oriented event in the Tri-State, according to the Huntington Symphony Orchestra.