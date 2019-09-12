Picture of baby in grocery cart prompts investigation

A picture of a baby in a shopping cart, posted on social media, has prompted an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky.

According to a news release, the department received several messages from concerned citizens through Facebook.

In the photo you can see the baby's feet with groceries all around the child.

Deputies say the woman involved in the incident, which happened Wednesday, was identified after investigators reviewed video.

Deputies and members of the Cabinet for Health & Family Service Workers went to the home to check on the infant and any other children in the home. They say all the children were found to be in good health and living conditions.

According to the news release, the investigation is not yet finished, but they believe this was a case of a bad decision, not a criminal act.

