Pike County Health Department reports additional case of COVID-19

The nineteenth positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County, the health department reported Tuesday morning.

Health officials say the 63-year-old woman is in self-isolation at home.

There are currently four probable coronavirus cases in the county.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus due to the new positive case has been notified, the health department says.

Two people in the county have died from coronavirus.

12 have recovered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

