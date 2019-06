911 lines in Pike County, Ohio are down, according to Sheriff Charles Reader.

The sheriff's office says the lines went down during a severe thunderstorm around 9:00 Wednesday night.

Sheriff Reader says the lines came back up intermittently, but have been down for more than an hour.

All calls for police, fire, and EMS should call the main PSCO lines at (740) 947-2111 and immediately dial 0 to be transferred top a dispatcher