Pike County, Ohio reports first COVID-19 case

Pike County, Ohio is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19.

The Pike County General Health District says the case is not associated with travel outside of the state, but does include a travel history to the Cleveland area.

Officials say they have been operating under the assumption that COVID-19 cases already existed in the community, but that a case had not yet been confirmed due to limited testing options.

The statement from the general health district went on to say: "We have our first case, we have community spread and we will have more cases. Residents of Pike County need to take Gov. DeWine's stay at home order seriously. If you do not need to be out, then you shouldn't be."