Pike County resident nervous about future mudslides

Some eastern Kentucky residents are understandably worried after a series of mudslides in the region.

A mudslide that started around 8 p.m. Monday on state Route 292 in Pike County still hasn't been cleared. For that story: CLICK HERE.

Both lanes of the road have been blocked off for about 12 hours.

Amber Markum lives in a home right next to where the slide started. She says her heard the slide start Monday night.

"I was outside on my front porch we heard like big pops and cracks. It sounded like trees falling," Markum said.

After she realized what was happening, she and her stepson raced outside to stop oncoming traffic on the road.

In the next couple of days, WSAZ meteorologists say the Pike County. area can expect about 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall in the next few days.

Markum says she will be watching the weather closely, and already has a plan if a mudslide were to hit her home.

"We would just leave and probably go to my mom's house," Markum said. "She just lives 15 minutes away, so we would probably go there."

Keep checking the WSAZ weather app for the latest rainfall updates.