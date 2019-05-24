Pike County Sheriff's deputy killed in accident

A Pike County Sheriff's deputy died Friday afternoon, Gray affiliate WYMT reports.

County officials said Danny Taylor, 62, of Ferrells Creek was injured around 4 p.m. while working on a job site at Little Robinson Creek. They did not specify what exactly happened to cause the injury that killed him.

Taylor was a Pike County Fiscal Court employee, as well as a sheriff's deputy.

"He was a valued member of the community and the Pike County Road Department," said the judge-executive's office in a release. "We are asking that you keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time."

We will update this when we learn funeral arrangements.

