Pike County announces 4th confirmed COVID-19 case

A fourth case of COVID-19 was announced Friday morning during a press conference.

The patient is a 62-year-old man and is currently in critical condition.

The patient first tested negative.

At that time, Pikeville Medical Center Dr. Fadi told the patient to remain in isolation as a precaution. A later test was positive.

Pike County Health Director Tammy Riley says the Pike County Health Department will be working together with the Floyd County Health Department to notify those who were exposed to the patient.