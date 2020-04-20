Pike County coronavirus testing site ready to open

A new coronavirus testing site is set to open Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Highway District 12 says its sign crew helped prepare Pike County's drive-thru site located at Shelby Valley High School on US 23 south of Pikeville.

Officials from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, Pikeville City Police, US Army Reserves, and Kentucky State Police joined representatives from Kroger, the state's mobile testing site partner, to prepare the site early Monday.

Steve Roberts, KYTC District 12 Sign Crew superintendent, said the district provided portable message boards as well as cones and signs so that people who come to the testing site will be able to clearly see the one-way in/one-way out traffic pattern.

The site will be open through Thursday, April 23.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

