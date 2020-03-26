Fatal crash in Pike County

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post 9 says the driver of a pickup truck lost control. This caused the truck to veer off Bowling Fork Road in the Elkhorn community and flip onto its top in a creek.

Troopers say the only person inside of the vehicle was Rick Akers, 59, of Shelby Gap.

Akers was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroners office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, drug or alcohol factors are not known at this time pending blood toxicology test.

