Pike County pair indicted on several charges including human trafficking

A man and a woman were indicted Monday on several charges in connection with stolen pills allegedly used in exchange for sexually explicit photos of a young girl, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department says.

Sheriff’s detectives say Jacob West of Pinsonfork was providing stolen pills to Kena Reed, also of Pinsonfork, in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and an unnamed girl.

Investigators say missing prescription medication from Food City in South Williamson was reported Aug. 19. They say more than 5,000 pills worth over $9,000 were taken from the pharmacy by an employee.

Both Reed and West were indicted by a grand jury on charges related to human trafficking, possession and distribution of child pornography, unlawful transaction with a minor and theft of a controlled substance.

