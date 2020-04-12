Pike County resident among three new COVID-19 deaths in Ky.

A 62-year-old man from Pike County, Ky. has died from COVID-19.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported the death Sunday along with two others which raised the death toll to 97.

"I had hoped here on Easter we wouldn't have to report new ones today," Beshear said of the deaths.

State health officials say 134 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,963. More than 25,000 have been tested.

Of the 1,963 cases, Beshear says 607 people have fully recovered from the virus. Almost 300 are in the hospital, while 867 people in total have been hospitalized at some point.

