Pike County woman among 9 arrested in central Ky. drug bust

A woman from Pike County, Kentucky, was among nine people arrested in a drug bust that followed a three-month investigation, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

Lily Belcher, 24, of Pike County, faces several charges including trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine.

Troopers say the other suspects are from Montgomery and Fayette counties in the greater Lexington area.

The investigation involved several law enforcement agencies including KSP, the Mount Sterling Police Department, Stanton Police Department and special agents with the ATF, with assistance from additional units with the Kentucky State Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators turned up more than half a pound of crystal methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected fentanyl, suspected fentanyl pills, a pill press, cash and other property.

