Pikeville High School ranked No. 5 in state

Pikeville High School has been ranked number five in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

The high school represented Eastern Kentucky in the top five among two Louisville high schools, one Murray high school and a Fort Thomas high school. The rankings are based on achievements like the students' academic performance in testing, advanced placement courses, and graduation rate.

Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher said the ranking is an honor for the school and the community.

"To be ranked number five in the state is really unbelievable for us," he said.

Booher said the school's fifth-place ranking is even more impressive when you consider the schools that join them in the top rankings.

"We're not on a level playing field amongst the top five," Booher said. "When you look at it that way, those top two are magnet schools and we're ranked number five amongst all schools, that is a really, really great ranking for our school system."

He said the ranking is encouraging, setting a new bar for the school.

"You're never pleased until you get to number one," Booher said.

Other Eastern Kentucky schools to make the top 50 include Southwestern High School at number 15, Pulaski County High School at number 19, Hazard High School at number 25, Betsy Layne at number 33, Bell County High School at number 46, and East Ridge High School at number 50.

For more school rankings, you can visit:

https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/kentucky/rankings