Pikeville Medical Center employee working on the COVID-19 front lines

Brittney Maines is a wife, mother and respiratory therapist at Pikeville Medical Center working on the front lines of the pandemic by choice. She volunteered to treat patients in the COVID-19 unit at PMC.

"I'm taking a chance to get this and give it to someone in my family, but at the same time I have got to push that fear aside and just worry about that patient," respiratory therapist Brittney Maines said.

Maines sacrificed the chance to be with her father while he battles cancer for the second time so that she can help treat COVID-19 patients.

"The first time was stage 4 colon cancer. All I can say is that's he a walking miracle.This time, it's stage 2 colon cancer which is very treatable," Maines said. "It did put a strain on my decision to go into the COVID uni,t but I just prayed about it. I knew that's where God wanted me to help."

With COVID-19 placing visitor restrictions at hospitals, Maines says even the smallest gesture can make a difference.

"Sometimes even if it's just to hold their hands to let them know I'm here for you and I'm doing everything I can," Maines said. "Even if they don't know I'm there, it still touches me to let them know I'm here and I'm doing the best I can. I think it gives an ease of mind to families."