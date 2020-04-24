Pikeville Medical Center furloughs more than 200 employees

Pikeville Medical Center announced Friday it is taking "necessary steps to manage expenses" as hospital leaders say they prepare for financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMC is furloughing more than 200 employees effective April 26.

The news release stated, "like most hospitals throughout the nation, PMC will experience a significant historical financial loss for April."

“We must protect our most valuable assets, our employees, while performing our fiduciary responsibility to this institution to try to ensure its sustainability for generations to come, while still ensuring we are focused on providing the necessary healthcare for our patients.” said PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn.

Furloughed employees do qualify for unemployment benefits. The state has relaxed the rules for qualifying for unemployment benefits and has removed the initial waiting period. Simultaneously, the federal government’s stimulus plan has temporarily increased the amount of unemployment benefits that a person can receive.

"We feel that the combination of state and federal government benefits will create circumstances where the employees that we furlough will experience no negative financial impact on their base pay,” said Blackburn. “Based on the information we have received to date, we believe that some people may even receive more in unemployment benefits than they were earning in wages while working.”

Blackburn went on to say, “We have instructed any employee who might be negatively impacted by this decision, after applying for state unemployment benefits, to notify PMC’s Human Resources Department of the impact, so that we can make plans to bring that employee back to work.”

Employees will be allowed to use their accrued vacation time during the furlough if they chose. They will also be eligible to continue using health insurance coverage through PMC's health plan with continued payment of the premium.

Blackburn says he is hoping that his plan will enable PMC to operate at an increased capacity by June or early July.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that phase 1 of reopening the economy will start Monday, April 27.

Phase one will permit the opening of diagnostic treatments, physical therapy, optometry, radiology, non-urgent and emergent procedures, in-person office visits, ambulatory visits and pre-anesthesia testing services.

As soon business improves, PMC officials say they will begin calling back furloughed employees.

Due to the phase one announcement, PMC withdrew an additional 55 employees that were originally selected to be furloughed in order to support the services set to reopen on Monday.