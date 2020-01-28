Pikeville Medical Center hosting job fair at OLBH

Pikeville Medical Center is reaching out to health care professionals who need jobs, hosting a job fair Wednesday at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell.

OLBH officials announced last week that the hospital will close by September, affecting more than 1,000 employees altogether. Click here to see that story.

“We're going to do whatever it takes to help our neighbors,” said Michelle Rainey, senior vice president at Pikeville Medical Center.

Rainey announced that the hospital has more than 93 vacancies and will offer three months of free housing to new hires. She said the hospital is recruiting for all positions.

Rainey also announced that the hospital has a clinical ladder for those without a high school diploma or GED to help them get their education.

The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Oak Room at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. It is located near the hospital’s cafeteria.

