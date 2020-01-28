Pikeville Medical Center hosting job fair for OLBH

Updated: Tue 2:29 PM, Jan 28, 2020

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Pikeville Medical Center is hosting a job fair at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital for their employees.

The job fair is tomorrow from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Oak Room at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

 