Pikeville Medical Center looking to fill 120 open positions

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) held a job fair at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Monday.

The Pikeville Medical Center is looking to hire 120 people to fill different positions in the hospital.

From Starbucks to clinical positions, more than 120 jobs are available.

According to officials, PMC is offering full-time registered nurses a $6,000 sign-on bonus or a $350 student loan repayment plan.

PMC Chief Nursing Officer, Michelle Rainey told WYMT the hospital staff wants to give back to a community that has given so much to them.

"Eastern Kentucky has struggled with the mining industry and health care is a growing industry. When you look at what's going on, health care is where it's at. We want to invest and give back to our community," said Rainey.

The job fair lasted from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If you missed it but would still like to apply, you can submit your application online through PMC's website.