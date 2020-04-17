Pikeville Medical Center makes face shields

Personal protective equipment is in high demand across our region for front line workers. Pikeville Medical Center is producing its own face shields for staff treating patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or showing symptoms.

"One area that we continue to struggle in is, of course, is N95 masks and face shields," said Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn.

Pikeville Medical Center is making an average of 50 face shields by using six 3D printers. Each face shield takes two hours to make.

The funding for the face shields was made available through a partnership between the city of Pikeville and the Shaping Our Appalachian Region, INC. (SOAR).

"Well this is one of those investments where we are helping to protect these front line workers at Pikeville Medical Center by protecting them and when they go home protecting their families," Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said.