Pikeville Medical Center opens new cardiac rehab center

The Center for Disease Control reports a person in the United States suffers a heart attack every 40 seconds. But for Timothy Slone, he’s faced this reality three times since he was 39 years old.

“I had my last one in the older place and exercising, and one of the nurses came over and asked if I was feeling OK,” Slone said. “And at that time I just thought I was really out of breath but in 10 minutes I was taken over to the emergency path.”

Formerly a patient at the Pikeville Medical Center, Slone now rests with ease of having the convenience of this type of center closer to home.

“It is so much more convenient. My first heart attack surgery had to be done in Lexington. My family all wanted to be there and, of course, there were motels.”

After his three heart attacks, Slone is left with only a third of his heart muscle left. Slone comes there twice a week, to exercise on the bikes and treadmills, and on his arms.

“Twelve years ago, I got rolled here in a wheelchair. My duration was 15-20 minutes, so yeah there’s a big difference,” Slone said.

And for another patient, James Stapleton, he says although most superheroes wear capes, his wears scrubs.

“Like the old heroes, these nurses keep you alive. They keep you on medicines, they monitor you, and it’s so much a difference. They extend your life,” Stapleton said.

Pikeville Medical Center’s new Heart and Vascular Institute will open following the completion of construction in August 2020.