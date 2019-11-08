Pikeville Medical Center partners with agencies to advance secondary education

Pikeville Medical Center has been among the employment leaders of eastern Kentucky for years, and now the hospital will be extending some opportunities to more people.

Pikeville Medical Center is partnering with the Education and Development Cabinet, as well as Kentucky Skills U and Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employement Program (EKCEP) to remove a roadblock for workers in eastern Kentucky, allowing people without a high school diploma to work at PMC while paying for their high school equivalency courses.

Medical center officials announced Friday that they will be looking to cure a different kind of issue: secondary education.

Several local politicians and executives were there for the announcement, including state Education and Workforce Secretary Derrick Ramsey who talked about what it meant to him.

“When you think about people that do not have their high school diploma, it’s not because they’re not smart,” Ramsey said. “There’s always some underlying story, some reason why.”

Ramsey also shared a personal story about his mother not receiving her GED until five years after he graduated from the University of Kentucky.

When these new employees have finished their high school equivalency, PMC and the state will help them advance, including training for pharmacy tech and nursing.

