Pikeville Medical Center unveils new GPS technology to navigate around the hospital.

"We've discovered a new technology; it's just like you have in your car. It's a GPS triggered by Bluetooth, and you can get turn-by-turn navigation from the parking garage to any location in the hospital," said Al Greenfield, director of marketing. "You can search by group number, provider, or department."

The app is called PMC Way Finder and can be found on any carriers' application stores. The goal is to cause less confusion for patients and visitors.

"I think its really hard for people to be in the hospital, especially patients, but especially for the friends and family to have someone in the hospital, especially when they're sitting here for a couple of days and they are in a room," Greenfield said. "They want to find the nearest vending machine or they don't know where the restrooms are, they want to get a cup of coffee at Starbucks. This just makes it so much easier for them to find their way around the hospital."

Pikeville Medical Center has been growing since the late 50s.

"Back in the late 50s is when Pikeville Medical Center moved to this location and since then we have added four buildings totaling over one million square feet," Greenfield said.

There are seven kiosks around the hospital that can also send directions PDF to your cellphone or email.

The app can even remind you where you parked your car in the garage.