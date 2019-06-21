Pikeville Medical Center unveils new cancer center

The Leonard Lawson Cancer Center opened Thursday at Pikeville Medical Center.

Hospital officials held a news conference to show off the new facility.

It includes community and private chemo rooms, a lab, a specialty pharmacy, and designated parking.

"Having an environment to where you feel at ease. you feel comfortable with your physicians, you know you have well trained staff. we are now able to offer that in one package, in one location," Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn explained.

Pikeville Medical Center also announced they are in the process of building an urgent care in Prestonsburg that should be done in late September.

