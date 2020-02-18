Pikeville Medical Center unveils new type of life support machine

Pikeville Medical Center on Tuesday unveiled a new type of life support machine in its ICU.

Pikeville Medical Center unveils an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), or type of life support machine in its ICU, to serve as a patient's heart and lungs.

Known as an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), the lifesaving machine replaces the function of the heart and lungs and pumps blood from the patient's body to an artificial lung.

Director of ICU Josh Darmon explains that it treats a variety of conditions. He explained that in our region, it can help treat "conditions that limit the ability of the lungs or hearts to work -- like pneumonia or flu."

"This machine can be inserted into a vein or artery and the benefit of that, once people start getting better or healing, we are able to let them be awake," Darmon said. "They are sometimes able to start talking to their families if they get to that stage before we take the ECMO out. But that really gives the benefit of not waking up with a tube in your mouth and being scared."

When treating such cases, doctors say rest and fluids are the best medicine. But when it becomes too severe, they can put your lungs on rest, too.

"The best part is that we can actually rest the lungs, and when we put patients on ECMO we put them on rest settings on the respirator because, as you can imagine if someone has a bad knee you don't make them run a marathon," said Dr. Ayorinde Medaiyese. "You tell them to ice it and rest, so that's what we do with the lungs."

When they experience an influx of patients, PMC is able to get more beds on demand.