Pikeville Medical Center unveils new telehealth services to curb COVID-19 risk

Pikeville Medical Center is using telehealth services to communicate virtually with patients. This will help patients avoid unnecessary office or hospital visits as a preventive way to help lower the risk for contracting COVID-19.

Pikeville Medical Center will make telehealth services available starting March 30th.

With new telehealth services, you can keep your primary care appointments by seeing your primary care doctor virtually. Virtual check-ins allow patients to communicate from their home with a provider over their smart-phone or computer. Through patient-initiated virtual communication, providers can receive images from patients and discuss symptoms and treatment recommendations.

Drive-thru lab services will also be available next to the PMC drive-thru pharmacy. When your provider recommends having blood drawn you can now get it done from the comfort of your car.

As for patients who still need to visit a PMC clinic, the waiting room is now the parking lot. Patients will call the clinic from the parking lot to check in. When the doctor is ready to see them, a text alert will be sent.

A three-lane drive-thru pharmacy will give patients the opportunity to pick up medications without ever having to leave their car.

