Pikeville Medical Center's cath lab receives accreditation

Heart disease is reported as the leading cause of death in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Pikeville Medical Center's cath lab received an accreditation certifying it as a leader in the medical community for cardiology.

"In our area, the most common problem is because these diseases are being found in younger population age groups. They don't expect they are having problems," said, Dr.Muhammad Ahmad, a cardiologist at Pikeville Medical Center.

Pikeville Medical Center's cath lab is one of just two across Kentucky to receive the accreditation. This accreditation allows patients to be treated closer to home, as the cath lab serves as the regional referral center.

"We are allowed to keep our families safe at home. Now you don't have to travel two and three hours away to stay overnight for several days to be with their mom and dad to have a procedure," said Dr. Johnny Webb, manager for Pikeville Medical Center's cath lab.

In the event of an emergency, the cath lab is able to be transformed into an operating room.

"At any second we could go from a standard cath lab or any other standard procedure to a surgical setting right away," Dr. Webb said.