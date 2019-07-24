Pikeville Police warn about recent uptick in counterfeit money

Law enforcement officials are warning of a recent uptick in counterfeit currency.

Pikeville Police Department detective Bruce Collins said the department has seen the issue recently in the form of one-hundred dollar bills.

"Several agencies up here have actually received complaints of this money being transferred," Collins said. "Not only at businesses, but also being transferred at places such as fleas markets, yard sales, things of that nature."

He said the bills in circulation are very similar to real bills, so people should be cautious when dealing with cash.

"There are certain things that you could look for that are quick giveaways that the bill you received may be counterfeit," he said.

Some of those giveaways:

-Chinese writing is present on the bills.

-No watermark is visible when the bill is held up to a light.

-Two or more bills share the same serial number.

-Dashed lines are present on the bill.

-There are overly worn sections of the bill. (This may show an attempt to hide one of the visual discrepancies.)

Collins said anyone who believes they received counterfeit money should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately. Police can then work to track the bills back to their origin point.