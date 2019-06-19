Pikeville YMCA offers summer meals program

Pikeville Area Family YMCA is feeding kids this summer in hopes to keep them nourished until school is back in session.

The initiative began with the National YMCA organization and has now grown into a community event.

"We had a plan to do some service, but I had partners come to the table and bring more organizations to the table," said Executive Director Shelly Justice-Fouts. "And they were really encouraged and they wanted to be a part of this. So, now we are doing five days a week of meal services, at approximately six locations."

Pikeville Independent Schools, First Baptist Church of Pikeville, Grace Fellowship, Coal Run Church of Christ, Zebulon Church of Christ, Cornerstone Christian Church, East Kentucky Dream center, New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Caney Creek Freewill Baptist, and a couple of organizations in the Valley community are all involved in the outreach.

"That was so overwhelming to me to know that those people wanted to be involved," said Fouts. "And it was just something that they could do of their own free will."

Fouts said the meals are free to students ages one to 18 and will be served until the day school is back in session. She said an enrichment activity is also provided on-site for the students to take part in.

"We're really blessed that this finding comes from our National Y, but it's a local resource that makes this happen," said Fouts.

She said the Walmart Foundation has helped to fund the YMCA's summer program since 2015.

"So, when you go in and they ask if you want to donate a dollar... your money has come back into this community," she said. "And it's been making a difference."

She said the YMCA is already planning outreach programs for next summer.

Meals are currently being offered at these locations:

11 a.m.

Fairview Court

Owens Drive, Pikeville

At the picnic tables

11:30 a.m.

Northgate Apartments

Northgate Drive, Pikeville

At the picnic tables

Noon

Hames Park

South College Street, Pikeville

At the picnic tables

Early Childhood Education Center

127 Saad Ave., Pikeville

In the ECEC multi-purpose room

Douglas Apartments

Douglas Parkway, Pikeville

At the picnic tables